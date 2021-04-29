Cuomo throws cold water on de Blasio's NYC reopening timeline

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday threw cold water on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plans to fully reopen the city as the two continue to disagree over pandemic policies.

After de Blasio announced New York City would be fully opened on July 1, Cuomo appeared to joke about the future plans while indicating it is difficult to predict what will be happen.

"I want to open up New York City Tuesday," Cuomo said. "I want to open it up Wednesday. I want Buffalo fully opened on Thursday."

"I am reluctant to make projections because I think they're irresponsible," the governor continued. "July one. You have May, you have June. You know what happens in May? What happens in June?"

Cuomo did, however, say he was hopeful that the reopening date could potentially even be before what de Blasio had proposed, but said the decision was being made under a statewide management system that was proceeding based on the science and data.

On Thursday morning, de Blasio said he planned to fully reopen New York City by July 1, as the number of vaccinated residents continues to climb and coronavirus-related hospitalizations trend downward.

That means restaurants, bars, shops, salons, gyms, arenas, stadiums and music halls would be able to admit customers up to 100% capacity.

He also appeared to take a jab at Cuomo, who is bogged down by a number of scandals that are under investigation, saying he believes the State Legislature has taken over some of the heavy lifting.

"I think the Legislature is running the State of New York and thank God for it," de Blasio said, when asked what parts of his reopening plan require state approval.

Cuomo and de Blasio have butted heads over several issues throughout the pandemic, including reopening New York City schools and de Blasio’s initial plans to vaccinate the New York Police Department.