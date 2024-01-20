Expand / Collapse search
CDC expanding tainted charcuterie meat probe affecting Costco, Sam's Club

The CDC is investigating for additional products possibly tainted with salmonella

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an expansion to the scope of their recall of charcuterie meats sold at Costco and Sam's Club.

An investigation into clusters of reported illnesses has convinced the CDC to issue a recall of more charcuterie products following the Jan. 5 recall of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler.

The CDC now believes Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta is also partially responsible for the ongoing salmonella outbreak.

Busseto charcuterie

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows different views of a Busseto charcuterie sampler with prosciutto, sweet sopressata and dry coppa. Federal health officials expanded a warning about salmo (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP / AP Newsroom)

"Since the last update, 23 more illnesses have been reported," the CDC said in an update. "As of January 17, 2024, a total of 47 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 22 states."

The Busseto charcuterie sampler is sold at the Sam's Club chain of warehouse club retail stores and the Beretta brand products are sold at Costco stores.

"While this investigation is ongoing, do not eat the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from Sam’s Club or Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta from Costco. Throw them away," the CDC recommends. "Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched these products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher."

"Investigators are working to determine if any additional products may be contaminated," the CDC said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia

Close up of the entrance sign for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention located in Atlanta, Georgia. (Fox News)

The recall extends to all products marked with a best-by date before June 13. 

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. 

Symptoms of infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and, in rare cases, death.

In extreme cases, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Fox Business's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.