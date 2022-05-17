April retail sales rise 0.9%, even as consumers confront sky-high inflation
Economists expected retail sales to grow in April, despite surging inflation
Americans ramped up their spending at retail stores last month, even as consumers continued to confront stubbornly high inflation that has hovered near a 40-year high for months.
Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods including cars, food and gasoline, rose 0.9% in April from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That was in line with expectations from Refinitiv economists.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.