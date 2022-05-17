April retail sales rise 0.9%, even as consumers confront sky-high inflation

Americans ramped up their spending at retail stores last month, even as consumers continued to confront stubbornly high inflation that has hovered near a 40-year high for months.

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods including cars, food and gasoline, rose 0.9% in April from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That was in line with expectations from Refinitiv economists.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.