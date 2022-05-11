Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Inflation

Inflation soars 8.3% in April, hovering near 40-year high

Economists expected inflation to show that prices surged 8.1% in April

close
Pacers ETFs Distributors President Sean O’Hara and CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall discuss the markets and earnings. video

Inflation, the Fed ‘negative’ for markets, tech sector: Expert

Pacers ETFs Distributors President Sean O’Hara and CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall discuss the markets and earnings.

Inflation cooled for the first time in months in April, even as supply chain constraints, the Russian war in Ukraine and strong consumer demand continued to keep consumers prices running near a 40-year-high. 

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.3% in April from a year ago, below the 8.5% year-over-year surge recorded in March. Prices jumped 0.3% in the one-month period from March.

Those figures were both higher than the 8.1% headline figure and 0.2% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists.

So-called core prices, which exclude more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 6.2% in April from the previous year, which was also more than Refinitiv expected. Core prices also picked up 0.6% on a monthly basis – double the 0.3% increase in March, suggesting that underlying inflationary pressures remain strong. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.