Rep. Steve Scalise: Democratic convention begs question, if Biden can solve all our problems why hasn't he?

The bitterness, anger, and hostility were seething. Wednesday night, at the Democrats’ National Convention, we heard some of the same failed leaders who broke promises to us for decades make even more hollow promises.

The same people who made the most broken promise in the history of politics, “If you like your plan, you can keep it,” made an array of even more baseless accusations against our president, rooted more in hatred than vision.

The Democrat Party Platform mentions Donald Trump more times than it does jobs, safety, equality, and recovery! Washington Democrats hate President Trump more than they care about you.

If Joe Biden could really solve all the problems his surrogates are griping about, why hasn’t he already done it in the nearly 50 YEARS he’s been in political office?

The choice before us is clear. Over the past four years, President Trump has been fighting for the forgotten men and women of this country.

He made the American economy great again, leading our nation to record-setting opportunities for people of all walks of life before COVID-19 was sent from Wuhan, China to shut down the world.

Democrats want to bring us back to those failed days where our middle class was evaporating.

They want to empower unelected bureaucrats to take away your freedom and control even more of your daily life.

The choice before is us is clear: individual freedom versus the failed model of socialist government control.

When a working-class coalition of citizens elected Donald Trump president in 2016, America made a strong statement that the status quo of the Obama administration wasn’t working.

As Operation Warp Speed shatters records to create a safe, effective vaccine, our economy is poised for the greatest comeback in history.

President Trump has a plan to continue delivering on the many promises he’s kept: rebuilding our military, lowering energy costs for families, making better trade deals, bringing back millions of jobs from foreign countries, and standing up for the rule of law so we can keep our communities safe.

Remember our evaporating middle class? President Trump lowered taxes to bring back millions of jobs and make America competitive again. Factories are moving back into struggling communities.

The Trump administration has taken action against hostile nations like Russia, China and Iran so can stand up for ourselves again and re-establish respect throughout the globe.

Democrats also have a plan — destroying blue-collar industries with the Green New Deal which raises energy costs and bans fracking in states like Pennsylvania and Ohio; tearing our health care system apart with “Medicare-for-all” which abolishes our private health plans; offshoring what’s left of American manufacturing via crushing regulations and higher taxes; and defunding police departments across the nation, a move that will put our families at risk, and hit low-income communities the hardest.

While President Trump works tirelessly, delivering for the forgotten blue-collar, working-class Americans — including Black and Hispanic Americans, Democrats prefer to pander to these same Americans with hollow, woke identity politics and fear-mongering.

Democrats pay lip service to national unity but work to divide our country against itself.

President Trump simply works to deliver results, uniting our country through freedom of religion, economic dignity, and pro-family policies.

Biden may try to distance himself from the far-left elements of the Democrat party, but Wednesday night’s speakers made clear that the entire party, including President Obama, is far-left. The former vice president has no choice but to follow the agenda set by his radical advisers.

Democrats have even tried to pin the blame for the coronavirus pandemic on President Trump, despite the fact that China is solely to blame for the spread of COVID-19 across the world.

While President Trump has been extremely tough on China, Vice President Biden has a long track record of cozying up to their communist regime.

COVID-19 proved President Trump right: we can’t allow our critical manufacturing capacities to be held hostage to countries hostile to our values.

By refusing to give an inch and bringing manufacturing back to communities across the U.S., President Trump has done more in four years to combat China’s aggressive economic practices than Obama/Biden’s “pivot to Asia” ever did.

The stakes have never been higher. We need to protect American families, cut taxes and regulations for small businesses and families, like we did with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and stand up for Americans who were left behind by Washington.

The Republicans are the party of safety, reliable jobs, rising wages, and economic freedoms that work for every American family.

President Trump has been fighting and delivering for hard-working families. But Wednesday night’s Democrat convention exposed their complete lack of an agenda shrouded by left-wing radicals who have been making hollow promises for decades.

Socialist policies simply aren’t wanted in America. We can’t risk our economic recovery on special-interest handouts disguised as a pipe dream for working families.

I won’t take that risk.

After Wednesday night’s convention, I’m fired up and more certain than ever: I’ll be fighting hard to re-elect President Trump to a second term and another great American economic revival.

Republican Steve Scalise is the current United States House of Representatives Minority Whip and represents Louisiana's 1st congressional district, serving since 2008.

