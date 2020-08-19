Trump calls for Goodyear boycott after reported ban on MAGA gear for workers

President Trump on Wednesday urged Americans against purchasing Goodyear tires over a reported ban on wearing MAGA hats and politically affiliated slogans for employees.

Continue Reading Below

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES—They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Get better tires for far less!”

Trump added: “(This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”

The president's tweet comes after Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's zero-tolerance policy was made public.

GOODYEAR EMPLOYEE SHARES PHOTO OF COMPANY'S ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY, CALLS IT 'DISCRIMINATORY'

A Goodyear employee shared a slide from a recent company diversity training session at a plant in Topeka, Kan., which showed two categories: Acceptable and Unacceptable.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GT GOODYEAR TIRE 9.49 -0.24 -2.42%

Under “Acceptable” were Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).

Under “Unacceptable” were Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA and politically affiliated slogans or material.

In a statement released to WIBW-TV, the Goodyear said:

"Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS