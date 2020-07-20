Expand / Collapse search
Remote jobs during coronavirus hiring for six-figure salaries now

Remote job roles in engineering, communications, marketing are hiring at these companies during COVID-19

Remote work can pay.

Job posting website FlexJobs has seen a 10 percent increase in the number of remote jobs posted on its database in June compared with May 2020, according to the career website's most recent listings. And there are more than a dozen roles that command upward of six-figure salaries.

FlexJobs has seen a 10 percent increase in the number of remote jobs posted on its database in June compared with May 2020. (iStock)

A number of companies are hiring for the month of July across industries like management, engineering, communications and software design.

Bilingual Corporate Counsel at Robert Half International 

This management role at Robert Half International calls for a bilingual individual who oversees immigration issues for employees and drafts and reviews nondisclosure agreements and other standard agreements. One year of experience handling contracts and corporate work is required. Work-from-home salary ranges from $85,000 to $110,000 annually.   Customer Relationship Management Marketing Manager at Right Side Up 

This remote position at Right Side Up is responsible for creating strategies, managing and executing campaigns. Four years of related experience is required. Work-from- home salary ranges from $100,000 to $150,000 annually.

DevSecOps Engineer at Jobspring Partners  This role consists of designing, maintaining and securing the SaaS infrastructure for scale. Skills in AWS, SOC2, Containerization and Infrastructure as code are required. Full-time and remote position with salary ranging between $130,000 to $150,000 annually.   Director of Communications at Transgender Law Center 

This remote position is hiring full-time for a communications director with management experience in nonprofits. Five years’ experience required. Salary ranges between $85,000 to $105,000 annually.

Director of Crowdfunding at LaunchBoom 

This role calls for someone with leadership experience growing teams. The director of crowdfunding will monitor and report on Key Performance Indicators and work with sales and marketing staff to support client growth and scale the business. Base salary stats at $120,000 per year.

Litigation Associate at Yorkson Legal An associate’s degree and one year of experience related to defense-side litigation is required for this remote litigation role. The salary is $100,000 per year.

