Here are part-time jobs retirees can do remotely during coronavirus

While many people choose to work during their retirement, the coronavirus pandemic has made it particularly difficult for retirees who are just starting to look for jobs.

Continue Reading Below

Aside from the economic uncertainty and employment loss across the board, some also worry about contracting the virus in public work settings, since it’s more dangerous as people get older.

To help them out, AARP published a list of remote, part-time opportunities on Wednesday.

MAY’S UNEMPLOYMENT REPORT WAS STUNNING -- HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED, AND WHY ECONOMISTS GOT IT WRONG

The report found part-time jobs with high percentages of workers over 55, citing data from PayScale, and also looked through online job market FlexJobs to see what remote positions are actually available, AARP said.

Aside from the percentage of part-time workers over 55, AARP also found the median hourly pay for each position and which companies are hiring remote workers.

Here are eight of the positions available, according to AARP.

TWO-THIRDS OF AMERICANS EXPECT TO KEEP WORKING IN RETIREMENT. IS THAT RIGHT FOR YOU?

Bookkeeper

Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 46 percent (All part-time jobs: 24.5 percent)

Median hourly pay: $17.74 (All part-time jobs: $14.76)

Who's hiring remote workers: ProLedge, AccountingDepartment.com, Supporting Strategies

Registered nurse

Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 23 percent

Median hourly pay: $32.03

Who's hiring remote workers: Forward, Novasyte Health, Privia Health

Administrative assistant

Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 22 percent

Median hourly pay: $14.84

Who's hiring remote workers: My BTLR, Team Delegate, Profit Factory, VaVa Virtual Assistants

Paralegal

Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 20 percent

Median hourly pay: $17.46

Who's hiring remote workers: Equivity

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nanny

Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 11 percent

Median hourly pay: $15.15

Who's hiring remote workers: Sylvan, Outschool

Receptionist

Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 20 percent

Median hourly pay: $11.99

Who's hiring remote workers: Smith.ai, OfficeTeam

Customer service representative

Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 16 percent

Median hourly pay: $11.82

Who's hiring remote workers: Genesis Call Center, Wine.com, The Great Courses

Sales associate

Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 13 percent

Median hourly pay: $10.72

Who's hiring remote workers: Expert Business Development, ChessKid.com, Janus Worldwide

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS