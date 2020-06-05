Here are part-time jobs retirees can do remotely during coronavirus
These positions have an hourly wage between $10.72 and $32.03
While many people choose to work during their retirement, the coronavirus pandemic has made it particularly difficult for retirees who are just starting to look for jobs.
Aside from the economic uncertainty and employment loss across the board, some also worry about contracting the virus in public work settings, since it’s more dangerous as people get older.
To help them out, AARP published a list of remote, part-time opportunities on Wednesday.
The report found part-time jobs with high percentages of workers over 55, citing data from PayScale, and also looked through online job market FlexJobs to see what remote positions are actually available, AARP said.
Aside from the percentage of part-time workers over 55, AARP also found the median hourly pay for each position and which companies are hiring remote workers.
Here are eight of the positions available, according to AARP.
Bookkeeper
Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 46 percent (All part-time jobs: 24.5 percent)
Median hourly pay: $17.74 (All part-time jobs: $14.76)
Who's hiring remote workers: ProLedge, AccountingDepartment.com, Supporting Strategies
Registered nurse
Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 23 percent
Median hourly pay: $32.03
Who's hiring remote workers: Forward, Novasyte Health, Privia Health
Administrative assistant
Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 22 percent
Median hourly pay: $14.84
Who's hiring remote workers: My BTLR, Team Delegate, Profit Factory, VaVa Virtual Assistants
Paralegal
Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 20 percent
Median hourly pay: $17.46
Who's hiring remote workers: Equivity
Nanny
Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 11 percent
Median hourly pay: $15.15
Who's hiring remote workers: Sylvan, Outschool
Receptionist
Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 20 percent
Median hourly pay: $11.99
Who's hiring remote workers: Smith.ai, OfficeTeam
Customer service representative
Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 16 percent
Median hourly pay: $11.82
Who's hiring remote workers: Genesis Call Center, Wine.com, The Great Courses
Sales associate
Portion of part-time workers over age 55: 13 percent
Median hourly pay: $10.72
Who's hiring remote workers: Expert Business Development, ChessKid.com, Janus Worldwide