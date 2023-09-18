Powerball draws winning numbers for $638M jackpot, 10th largest in game history

Powerball players across the U.S. are hoping to hold the lucky ticket as the jackpot for Monday night's drawing sits at an estimated $638 million, the 10th largest in the game's history.

The grand prize now sits at an estimated $638 million with a one-time cash payout of approximately $304.2 million – the 10th largest in the game's history. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 with a red Powerball number of 9.

The Power Play option was 3X.

The biggest Powerball jackpot of 2023 – and the third-largest in the game's history – was won in July by a lucky player in California, who snagged the $1.08 billion prize, the lottery said.

Behind that was a $754.6 million grand prize won by a player in Washington in February, which is marked as the game's sixth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.