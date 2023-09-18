Expand / Collapse search
Powerball draws winning numbers for $638M jackpot, 10th largest in game history

Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $638 million with a one-time cash payout of approximately $304.2 million

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

Powerball players across the U.S. are hoping to hold the lucky ticket as the jackpot for Monday night's drawing sits at an estimated $638 million, the 10th largest in the game's history.

The grand prize now sits at an estimated $638 million with a one-time cash payout of approximately $304.2 million – the 10th largest in the game's history. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 with a red Powerball number of 9. 

The Power Play option was 3X. 

TWO LOTTERY TICKETS WORTH A COMBINED $2.6 BILLION UNCLAIMED

Powerball tickets

The Powerball jackpot now sits at an estimated $638 million with a one-time cash payout of approximately $304.2 million. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The biggest Powerball jackpot of 2023 – and the third-largest in the game's history – was won in July by a lucky player in California, who snagged the $1.08 billion prize, the lottery said. 

CALIFORNIA CONVENIENCE STORE OWNER REACTS TO SELLING WINNING $1 BILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT: ‘SURPRISED’

Powerball ticket on counter

The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is the 10th largest in game history. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly  / Reuters Photos)

Behind that was a $754.6 million grand prize won by a player in Washington in February, which is marked as the game's sixth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.