Powerball jackpot rises to $1.09 billion after no players win grand prize

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1.09 billion after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers Monday night were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and a red Powerball 23. The Power Play was 2X.

While nobody won the estimated $1.03 billion jackpot Monday night, six players — one in Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota and Virginia and two in Maryland — each won $1 million after matching all five white balls and minus the Powerball.

The grand prize now sits at an estimated $1.09 billion, which carries a one-time cash payout option of $527.3 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the annuity option, which is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

Monday's jackpot was the game's fourth-largest potential prize in the game's history, according to Powerball.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 when a player in Michigan won the $842.4 million grand prize. That was the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game says more than half of the proceeds from ticket sales remain in the jurisdictions where they were sold.