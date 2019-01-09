PM Theresa May says Britain will leave EU on March 29

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain will leave the European Union on March 29, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday when asked by a lawmaker to rule out any delay to Brexit.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

On Tuesday the Telegraph newspaper cited three unidentified EU sources as saying British officials had been "putting out feelers" and "testing the waters" on an extension of Article 50, which sets out the conditions for leaving the EU.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)