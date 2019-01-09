Apple cuts 1Q production for new iPhones by 10 pct.: Report

Apple has reduced production for its three new iPhone models by about 10 percent for the January-March quarter, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

This comes after Apple slashed its quarterly sales forecast last week.

China is cited as the reason for weakening iPhone sales as that country’s economy slows, which has been impacted by a trade war with the United States.

The higher price for the new iPhones has been a concern for analysts and consumers.

Apple asked its suppliers late last month to produce fewer-than-planned units of its XS, XS Max and XR models, the Nikkei reported, citing sources with knowledge of the request.

Overall planned production volume of both old and new iPhones is likely to be cut to a range of 40 million to 43 million units for January-March, from an earlier projection of 47 million to 48 million units, according to Reuters through the Nikkei report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.