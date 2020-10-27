Philadelphia stores closing early Tuesday amid unrest over police shooting

Some stores in Philadelphia closed early Tuesday to prepare for another night of potential unrest following the Monday death of Walter Wallace.

Ten CVS stores in the city were damaged Monday night.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be closing all of our Philadelphia stores at 7 p.m. tonight," Amy Thibault, a spokeperson for CVS, told FOX Business on Tuesday. "We’re continually monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of employees and customers."

All Rite Aid pharmacies in Philadelphia also will close early Tuesday night, a spokesman said.

WPVI reporter George Solis posted a video on Twitter around 5 p.m. of workers putting up boards outside the Philadelphia Target.

Nordstrom told FOX Business it is closing Philadelphia locations early at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Philadelphia Acting Commerce Director Sylvia Gallier Howard said during a press conference Tuesday that multiple businesses have gotten in touch with the city about closing down due to the unrest.

"We understand businesses are very anxious right now. They were already anxious about the election prior to this week and the incident that took place," she said. "We are encouraging to be prepared, to have anything like flower pots or any kind of moveable furniture, to be ready to take that in and have it easily accessible to move or not have it outside if possible."

Around 4 p.m. Monday in West Philadelphia, police responded to reports of a person with a weapon. Officials said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, who is Black, was armed with a knife and charged at two officers, prompting them to open fire.

Numerous stores across the city were looted and vandalized Monday night, including clothing and shoe shops, pharmacies, and a restaurant.

The Philadelphia Police Department said 30 officers were injured and dozens of people were arrested during the protests that turned violent at times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.