Tech

Oracle heads for the clouds with hiring spree

By Fox Business
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd on the company's investment in its NetSuite division, the app market and the growth of cloud computing.video

Oracle CEO on cloud computing growth

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd on the company's investment in its NetSuite division, the app market and the growth of cloud computing.

It is getting hot up in the cloud.

Oracle announced Tuesday that it is hiring 2,000 new employees to beef up its cloud computing sector. This is on the heels of big inroads made by Microsoft and Amazon. Still, Oracle is non-plussed about the cloud competition.

“Cloud is still in its early days with less than 20 percent penetration today, and enterprises are just beginning to use cloud for mission-critical workloads,” Don Johnson, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said in a statement announcing the hiring spree, “Our aggressive hiring and growth plans are mapped to meet the needs of our customers, providing them reliability, high performance, and robust security as they continue to move to the cloud.”

Cloud computing is the growing business where companies rent out data storage and processing power on demand and off-site from a company's offices.

Oracle is planning to add roles in software development, cloud operations and business operations at its locations in Seattle, San Francisco Bay, India, and in new data centers.