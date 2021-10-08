World leaders reach landmark global tax deal, setting 15% miminum rate

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Friday announced a landmark agreement to overhaul international tax rules, with 136 nations agreeing to a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate and other policies aimed at cracking down on tax avoidance.

"Today’s agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," Mathias Cormann, OECD's secretary general, said in a statement. "We must now work swiftly and diligently to ensure the effective implementation of this major reform."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.