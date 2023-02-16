Norfolk Southern skips tense Ohio train derailment town hall

The transport company that owns the train involved in the toxic derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, says it skipped a town hall meeting in that community last night because it was "concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees."

Norfolk Southern said in a statement that it "hoped to join local, state and federal officials at a town hall to update the East Palestine community on the steps we are taking to thoroughly, responsibly, and safely clean up the accident site and to provide the latest results from ongoing water and air testing.

But "at the same time, we know that many are rightfully angry and frustrated right now," the company said.

"Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties," Norfolk Southern added, without elaborating.

The company says it ultimately wants to continue "our dialogue with the community and address their concerns, and our people will remain in East Palestine, respond to this situation, and meet with residents."

During the meeting Wednesday night, an Ohio resident visibly frustrated with the response to the toxic train derailment on Feb. 3 told city officials that "This is not why we came here," prompting a change to the meeting's format.

The resident appeared frustrated at the town's decision to switch the scheduled town hall to an open house format rather than a question-and-answer session. After the resident's outburst, the mayor agreed to do a question-and-answer session.

"Everybody that came here expected a hell of a lot more than what we're getting right now," the resident said.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Columbiana County Health District, Columbiana County EMA, Ohio EMA, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and East Palestine all had tables set up at the event.

Norfolk Southern’s train with 50 rail cars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3. The derailment caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the ground and sent a plume of smoke into the air.

Officials conducted a controlled release of chemicals in the days after the derailment because of the major risk of a major explosion which forced residents to evacuate.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio officials said that both the air and water in East Palestine are safe, but residents are reporting various health issues that are extending to their pets.

