Netflix partners with GM to put more electric vehicles in shows and movies

More electric vehicles will be appearing in movies and TV shows on Netflix, as the streaming giant announced a partnership with General Motors on Thursday.

Netflix said it will increase the presence of electric vehicles in its original programming "where relevant."

"At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations," Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said Thursday. "From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections."

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, and Cadillac LYRIQ are slated to appear over the course of the next year in Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable.

The companies also teased a commercial during the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 that will present their "commitment to a more sustainable future."

The partnership is part of GM's "Everybody In" campaign, which the automaker launched in 2021 to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

Netflix said it will work with creators to help them "better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories."