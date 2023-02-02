Expand / Collapse search
Netflix partners with GM to put more electric vehicles in shows and movies

GM's electric vehicles will appear in Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable, according to Netflix

More electric vehicles will be appearing in movies and TV shows on Netflix, as the streaming giant announced a partnership with General Motors on Thursday. 

Netflix said it will increase the presence of electric vehicles in its original programming "where relevant."

Netflix logo

Netflix logo displayed on a phone screen and Netflix website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations," Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said Thursday. "From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections." 

GM RETAKES TOP SALES SPOT FROM TOYOTA WITH STRONG 2022 FINISH

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, and Cadillac LYRIQ are slated to appear over the course of the next year in Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable. 

Hummer EV

A view of the GMC Hummer EV on October 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.  (Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cadillac EV

A Cadillac Lyriq 450E is offered for sale at the Zeigler Cadillac of Lincolnwood dealership on January 31, 2023, in Lincolnwood, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The companies also teased a commercial during the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 that will present their "commitment to a more sustainable future."

The partnership is part of GM's "Everybody In" campaign, which the automaker launched in 2021 to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. 

Netflix said it will work with creators to help them "better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories."