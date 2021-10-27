Netflix eyes former New Jersey Army base for new production facility

Netflix plans to submit a bid for a 289-acre portion of Fort Monmouth, a former Army base in New Jersey, to develop a new "state-of-the-art production facility," including sound stages, postproduction buildings and backlot filming spaces.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 668.09 -0.43 -0.06%

The property, dubbed the Mega Parcel, is located in the boroughs of Eatontown and Oceanport, and is being made available through the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority’s (FMERA) request for offers to purchase. It is unclear how many other bids for the space have already been submitted. An FMERA spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

‘SQUID GAME’ MANIA HAS SHOPPERS SNAPPING UP VANS' WHITE SLIP-ON SHOES

Fort Monmouth gained permanent installation status in 1925 and was named in honor of the soldiers of the American Revolution who died in the battle of Monmouth Court House. The 96-year-old base, which officially closed in 2011, was used to develop the first U.S. aircraft detection radar.

"America's first movie studio was in New Jersey, and today it's home to many talented people working in entertainment," a Netflix spokesperson told FOX Business. "Gov. [Phil] Murphy and the state’s legislative leaders have created a business environment that's welcomed film and television production back to the state, and we’re excited to submit our bid to transform Fort Monmouth into a state-of-the-art production facility."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The move comes after Murphy, a Democrat, penned a letter to Hollywood film studios in April, including Disney , Netflix and Warner Bros., in an effort to lure them from Georgia to the Garden State after the former implemented a controversial voting law. In addition to offering tax credits of up to 30% of eligible production costs, Murphy has touted New Jersey's subsidy of up to 40% for brick-and-mortar studio development.

Murphy told FOX Business that he is "incredibly excited to hear about Netflix's proposed investment in New Jersey."

"While there is an objective process that any and all applications will have to go through, this is yet more evidence that the economic plan my administration has laid out is working and bringing high-quality, good-paying jobs to our state," he said. "New Jersey has become a leader in new, innovative industries from offshore wind to sports betting to film and digital media, and today's announcement by Netflix is another sign that companies around the world are taking notice."

The space at Fort Monmouth would mark the streaming giant's second-biggest production studio, following its New Mexico production hub acquired in 2018. In November, the company said it would commit an additional $1 billion to expand the New Mexico facility.