Need fast-food? These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2023

Thanksgiving Day is nearly here, and millions of Americans are ready to give thanks and chow down with family and friends. However, not everyone may have time to prepare a full holiday feast.

For those who need a quicker option – maybe the grocery store ran out of your favorite side, or you just want a cup of coffee – many fast-food chains and restaurants will be open or have special holiday hours on Thursday.

Some restaurants like Cracker Barrel or Golden Corral even have Thanksgiving dinner options you can enjoy on location or pre-order to go.

Franchises like McDonald's and Dunkin' are generally open nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, but they may have holiday hours. Customers will need to check their favorite restaurant's local business hours before ordering.

Here is a quick rundown of where you can find fast-food and restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day 2023.

Fast-food

Hours may vary by location, but most McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Hardee's and Popeyes restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Several of these chains have a smartphone app customers can use to check their local store's hours before ordering.

Those looking for coffee can find it at both Starbucks and Dunkin' stores on Thursday, but it is best to check their apps for exact times. Krispy Kreme locations will close at 2 p.m. local time on Nov. 23.

Those with a craving for Chick-fil-A are out of luck. The company says its stores will be closed on Thursday. Zaxby's locations will be closed, too.

Sit-down restaurants

There are several options available for anyone looking for more of a sit-down meal.

The aforementioned Cracker Barrel will be open during normal hours with a limited Thanksgiving menu, according to its website. The company also offers a "Heat N' Serve Turkey Feast" that can be pre-ordered for takeout, ready in two hours and feeds 8–10 people.

IHOP and Denny's have their own Thanksgiving meals ready to pre-order, while hours may vary for dining-in on Nov. 23.

Golden Corral serves "Holiday Meals" that feed 6–8 people, though orders must be placed 72-hours in advance. Its restaurants will also be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, though some hours may vary by location.

Other open restaurants include Applebee's, Bob Evans, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesdays, T.G.I. Friday's and, of course, Waffle House. Check your local restaurant's location for holiday hours.

PF Chang's, Texas Roadhouse, Red Robin, Bonefish Grill, Chili's, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse and The Cheesecake Factory will all be closed for the holiday.

What about pizza?

For pizza lovers, Domino's, Papa John's, Pizza Hut, Little Ceasars and MOD Pizza are all open on Thanksgiving Day.