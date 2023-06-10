Cracker Barrel faces backlash for posting celebratory Pride Month rocking chair: 'Showing true colors'

One of America’s oldest restaurants chains, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, is facing backlash from conservatives for going ‘woke’ after the restaurant posted an image on Instagram of one of its restaurants with a rainbow-painted chair to announce the celebration of Pride Month.

The company known for its antique decor, Southern country-themed menu and affordable prices, took many by surprise following the controversial Instagram post.

"We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our rainbow rocker). Happy Pride!" the post read.

Following the post, one outraged guest shared their "shock" over the post, Cracker Barrel's Twitter account responded, saying that their team, "takes pride in creating a welcoming, safe atmosphere."

"Thanks for sharing," Cracker Barrel's Twitter account responded. "Our teams take pride in creating a welcoming, safe atmosphere where people can enjoy time with family and friends the moment they walk through our doors."

Others patrons chimed in, expressing their displeasure in the southern restaurant- and sharing that they will no longer eat there.

"Unfollowed and won't ever eat at y'alls or wear any of y'alls mech," one outraged person wrote in the comment section.

"Not you guys too," another wrote with a crying emoji. "Go woke, go broke."

"Businesses need to stay out of this crap. You're ruining your business," another former customer wrote. "You should not have to put this crap up. We already know everyone is welcomed."

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson also joined in on the protest, tweeting: "BYE BYE CRACKER BARREL! I will NEVER eat there again!!"

The Texas Family Project, a conservative political advocacy nonprofit organization, posted screen grabs of the restaurant's ongoing initiatives on diversity and inclusion.

"We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen," Texas Family Project wrote in its tweet. "A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob."

On Cracker Barrel's website, the company highlights their diversity and inclusion initiatives, saying that, "discrimination, overt or through unconscious bias, has no place," at the restaurant.

"We have a responsibility to live up to our mission of Pleasing People each day, ensuring that every member of our team and every guest feels at home, feels cared for like family, and feels like they belong," Cracker Barrel's diversity, equity and inclusion website says. "Our teams work hard to create a culture of hospitality that’s welcoming, respectful and inclusive to everyone who walks through our doors. Our food and décor celebrate warm memories of the past, and our inclusive culture and beliefs help us make way for an even brighter future, together. Discrimination, overt or through unconscious bias, has no place at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store."

Others cheered the restaurant's post, congratulating them for their "wonderful" stance.

"Love that. I’ve always loved Cracker Barrel. Love them even more now," a customer wrote, replying to Cracker Barrel's post. "It’s a small gesture, but you know what? It’s those small gestures of kindness that matter the most."

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain responded, "We want everyone to feel welcome at our table, and that will never change."

"This makes me so happy!!" another wrote.

"I am just so impressed by how my favorite restaurant is making such positive statements!" another wrote. "Thank you for all of your inclusiveness and positivity!"

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.