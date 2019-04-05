NATO chief: China's economy, military a 'rising power'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said China is an emerging power, economically and militarily, and despite intelligence concerns, sees a "potential partnership between the two militaries,” during an exclusive interview on FOX Business.

"China is a rising power, with a growing economy, investing heavily in new military capabilities," he told Maria Bartiromo on Friday during an exclusive interview. "And also seeing that China is coming closer to Europe – to NATO allies in Europe in cyberspace, in the Arctic, in the Mediterranean."

Secretary Mike Pompeo recently visited Europe to warn against China, especially Huawei, where many nations, including Poland, use its technology, which is thought to be an espionage platform for the Chinese government.

In February, he told FOX Business that the Chinese telecom giant threatens the ability of Europe. to work alongside the United States.

“If a country adopts this and puts it in some of their critical information systems, we won’t be able to share information with them,” Pompeo told Bartiromo.

Stoltenberg also said that several NATO members take these "concerns very seriously."

Stoltenberg met with President Trump on Tuesday at the White House to discuss a "wide range" of issues, including the importance of burden sharing and making NATO a fair alliance.

Trump has expressed concerns over NATO members not paying their fair shares, and according to Stoltenberg, it has caused big changes.

"What we have seen is that the clear message from President Trump on defense spending on burden sharing is having a real impact," he said.

Stoltenberg said European allies, including Canada, have added $41 billion extra to its defense budget since 2016 and by the end of next year this figure is expected to swell to $100 billion.

"This is making NATO stronger," he said.