Hurricane Ian disaster recovery ‘going to fuel the economy’ in Florida, retail expert says

As insurance companies predict $40 billion worth of losses from Hurricane Ian, JLL Senior Vice President and Florida retail lead Justin Greider argued a "positive" of disaster recovery is that money from rebuilding efforts will "fuel the economy" in Florida on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

JUSTIN GREIDER: Obviously, there's been a lot of devastating damage, and the first priority is making sure everybody's all right and that the first responders have been able to care for everybody that needs that and gets them out there.

As we start looking at recovery, I think to your point, there's going to be a lot of money spent recovering and rebuilding from this hurricane, particularly as it worked through the entire state and had different impacts in different markets. Not everywhere looks just like Fort Myers, but there's certainly been damage and destruction that's going to fuel the economy here in the coming months.

