Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Hurricane Ian disaster recovery ‘going to fuel the economy’ in Florida, retail expert says

Insurance losses from Ian projected to reach $40 billion

close
JLL Senior Vice President and Florida retail lead Justin Greider says there’s going to be ‘a lot of money spent’ recovering and rebuilding from this storm. video

Hurricane Ian recovery ‘going to fuel the economy’ in Florida: Justin Greider

JLL Senior Vice President and Florida retail lead Justin Greider says there’s going to be ‘a lot of money spent’ recovering and rebuilding from this storm.

As insurance companies predict $40 billion worth of losses from Hurricane Ian, JLL Senior Vice President and Florida retail lead Justin Greider argued a "positive" of disaster recovery is that money from rebuilding efforts will "fuel the economy" in Florida on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

HURRICANE IAN MAY SPIKE FOOD PRICES

JUSTIN GREIDER: Obviously, there's been a lot of devastating damage, and the first priority is making sure everybody's all right and that the first responders have been able to care for everybody that needs that and gets them out there.

Businesses destroyed from Hurricane Ian

Money spent in the Hurricane Ian recovery and rebuilding efforts are "going to fuel the economy" in Florida, JLL Senior Vice President and Florida retail lead Justin Greider said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, September 30, 2022. (Getty Images)

As we start looking at recovery, I think to your point, there's going to be a lot of money spent recovering and rebuilding from this hurricane, particularly as it worked through the entire state and had different impacts in different markets. Not everywhere looks just like Fort Myers, but there's certainly been damage and destruction that's going to fuel the economy here in the coming months.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
JLL Senior Vice President and Florida retail lead Justin Greider says rebuilding efforts for commercial buildings could be a ‘positive’ for the state’s economy. video

Retailers could see ‘great surge’ in sales as Hurricane Ian recovery efforts get underway: Justin Greider

JLL Senior Vice President and Florida retail lead Justin Greider says rebuilding efforts for commercial buildings could be a ‘positive’ for the state’s economy.