California housing crisis turning many working-class towns into 'million-dollar cities': Report

California has more 'million-dollar cities' than the next five states combined

close
Ex-California resident: I’ll take freedom in Florida over ‘nuttiness’ in California any day

A growing list of California cities are reeling from the ongoing housing crisis, with once working-class towns seeing median home prices exceeding $1 million.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Placentia, Orange, Tustin, Bonita, Cerritos, and San Gabriel are all facing a substantial jump in home values. Many of the hardest-hit cities are located in Orange County, San Diego County, and Los Angeles County.

The outlet noted that Bonita and Tustin saw the most significant growth rates, with homes jumping nearly 12% in the last year.

Real estate agent Tor Black, 55, and his wife Iris have lived in Tustin for five years and purchased their "forever home" in 2022. The property has skyrocketed in valuation from $800,000 to $1.3 million (a 60% increase).

AVERAGE COST OF AN AMERICAN HOME IN THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN, FROM 1940S TO PRESENT DAY

California home prices

The median home value in 2023 across California was $789,000, up 3.1% from 2022.  ((Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/David Paul Morris/Kevin Carter/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Black said the area has very little undeveloped land, so most people who move to the city purchase older homes and use spare cash to fix them. Many homes are also passed down through families. According to Black, these two factors are increasing the price of property.

He noted that the supply and demand constraints of Southern California make the price hikes more understandable.

According to Zillow, California has 210 cities with a median home value greater than $1 million. The real estate marketplace company noted there are only 550 "million-dollar cities" in the U.S., giving California nearly 40 percent of them.

The Los Angeles Times found that California has more million-dollar cities than the next five states combined. Furthermore, California added 12 cities to the list in 2024. The state was only beat out by New Jersey, which added 14 cities.

THE 'OLD AMERICAN DREAM DIED,' REALTOR DETAILS SALARY NEEDED TO BUY A HOME, AFFORD A MIDDLE-CLASS LIFE IN 2024

Los Angeles downtown

Homes stand in front of the downtown skyline on August 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. According to data from the California Association of Realtors, housing affordability dropped to a 16-year low in California in the second quarter of 2023 ami ((Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Five cities in southern California saw home price growth ranging from 12% to 17%.

Home prices spiked by a massive 65% over the last five years in the Bonita area of San Diego County.

The median home value in 2023 across California was $789,000, up 3.1% from 2022. The median home value has jumped 33.5% over the last five years.

