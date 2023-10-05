Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Mortgage rates jump again amid housing market slowdown

Rising mortgage rates are killing demand as potential buyers face 'triple threat'

close
Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer discusses the headwinds facing the housing market after a drop in August existing home sales on The Claman Countdown. video

Housing already experienced a short-lived recession in 2022: Sheryl Palmer

Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer discusses the headwinds facing the housing market after a drop in August existing home sales on The Claman Countdown.

Mortgage rates rose again this week, continuing their upward march and contributing further to plummeting demand in the housing market as more would-be buyers retreat.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 7.49%, up from 7.31% last week and from 6.66% a year ago.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage also climbed, averaging 6.78% after coming in last week at 6.72%. One year ago, the rate on a 15-year fixed note averaged 5.9%.

home with sold sign in front

A sign outside a home for sale in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2023. Mortgage rates rose again this week to 7.49%, putting further pressure on the cooling housing market. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

"Mortgage rates maintained their upward trajectory as the 10-year Treasury yield, a key benchmark, climbed," Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement . "Several factors, including shifts in inflation, the job market and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s next move, are contributing to the highest mortgage rates in a generation. Unsurprisingly, this is pulling back homebuyer demand."

SEE HOW MUCH HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES ARE ACTUALLY COSTING YOU

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday home-purchase applications tumbled 6% to a nearly three-decade low last week. The data shows application volume is down 22% compared with the same time last year.

A sign outside a home for sale in Atlanta, Georgia,

A home for sale in Atlanta on Sept. 6, 2023. Home prices in the U.S. climbed again in September as buyers competed for deals. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

Housing affordability in the U.S. reached an all-time low this summer, and continues to get worse.

HOMES ARE NOW UNAFFORDABLE IN 99% OF THE US FOR AVERAGE AMERICANS

Typically, in a market where interest rates rise as fast they have under the Fed's aggressive rate-hike campaign, home prices would be expected to pull back. But prices remain high due to a lack of homes for sale as more homeowners who are locked in at lower interest rates stay put rather than sell.

Homes in Centreville, Maryland

Homes in Centreville, Maryland, on April 4, 2023. Housing affordability is at an all-time low in the U.S., as interest rates and home prices continue to climb. (Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

Realtor.com's September housing report released this week shows home prices rose for the second month in a row on an annual basis, while the number of homes on the market fell for the third consecutive month. However, there was a month-over-month increase in listing price reductions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"An uptick in homes with reduced prices is a small break for buyers on top of the usual seasonal factors that align to make this first week in October the best week to buy. Yet, the larger context remains challenging," Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said. "Buyers still struggle with the triple threat of rising listing prices, record-high mortgage rates, and limited inventory, making affordability a continued concern."

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.