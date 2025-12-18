Mortgage rates slip, sticking near 2025 lows

Mortgage rates ticked lower this week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage decreased to 6.21% from last week's reading of 6.22%.

The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.72% a year ago.

"The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has remained within a narrow 10-basis point range over the last two months," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "With rates down half a percent over last year, purchase applications are 10% above the same time one year ago."

The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.47% from last week's reading of 5.54%.

Freddie Mac's latest data comes about a week after the Federal Reserve lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a new range of 3.5% to 3.75%.

Mortgage rates are not directly affected by the Fed's interest rate decision but closely track the 10-year Treasury yield. The 10-year yield hovered around 4.12% as of Thursday afternoon.

Homebuyers are in a more favorable position now than they were a year ago, according to Hannah Jones, a Realtor.com senior economic research analyst.

"Mortgage rates have eased into the low-6% range, and inventory remains well above last year’s levels, giving buyers more options and greater flexibility," Jones said. "Renters have also seen affordability improve, with rents falling for the 28th consecutive month in November."