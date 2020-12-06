Minnesota bar owner who refused to close amid coronavirus restrictions has license suspended

A restaurant owner is defying Minnesota coronavirus orders by keeping her business open -- a protest she hopes will to teach her daughters about the greatness of the Constitution.

Larvita McFarquhar told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday that her license was suspended for refusing to close after the Minnesota Department of Health prohibited dine-in service amid a surge in infections.

But McFarquhar, who faces possible fines, said she isn't backing down.

"It's about the Constitution and teaching my daughters ... that America is great," the mother of two said. "If we don’t protect America, it’s going to be taken away from us."

Her bar-restaurant, Havens Garden, is located in Lynd, a small community about 160 miles west of Minneapolis.

“It doesn’t matter who’s the leader, who’s in power,” she said. “Our Constitution is for the people… Everywhere we go that’s what we have, the Constitution, to protect us. And if we don’t take a stand now, who will?”

McFarquhar said "blindly" following government mandates -- even those aimed to protect public health -- is "not the America" she wants her daughters to grow up in.

She said she doesn't know what to expect for her business in weeks to come, but she will fight to keep her doors open.

"We're going to be open every day and my girls are here to support me," she said. “If the governor comes after us, we're going to keep fighting… We're going to keep doing what we're supposed to be doing as Americans and that is fighting for our rights."

