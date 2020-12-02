Nashville restaurant owner slams coronavirus restrictions: Politicians aren't following the facts

The owner of a Nashville restaurant believes new coronavirus restrictions are a “tragedy” and politicians aren’t “following the facts.”

Peg Leg Porker owner Carey Bringle told FOX Business on Wednesday that limiting capacity in bars and restaurants has a chilling effect on dining out.

“It's really a tragedy that we've been targeted when actually the cases of clusters in the restaurant industry in Nashville is less than 2%,” Bringle told host Stuart Varney. “We have four clusters in restaurants out of 200 total clusters trapped in Middle Tennessee.”

The new restrictions, which went into effect on Nov. 30, requires restaurants and bars to limit capacity at 50% and enforce a 10 p.m. last call. Bringle, who has been “very vocal in fighting this,” said he has tried to work with Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who also slapped 34% property tax increase on businesses.

“Our mayor is not listening to me and he doesn't seem to be listening to the restaurant owners around town,” he said.

Bringle went on to say that bars and restaurants are “experts at hygiene” and doing their best to ensure the safety of patrons and employees every day.

“When they say ‘follow the science,’ our politicians here in town simply aren't following the facts and the facts are that restaurants are one of the safest places that you can be,” he said.

