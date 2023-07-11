Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Microsoft

Microsoft announces more job cuts after January layoffs

Microsoft previously announced 10,000 job cuts in January

close
Simpler Trading VP of Options Danielle Shay tells ‘Making Money with Charles Payne’ that Microsoft has a strong impact on the S&P and the NASDAQ and argues that it can ‘carry stocks higher.’ video

Microsoft has ‘tremendous’ stock market power: Danielle Shay

Simpler Trading VP of Options Danielle Shay tells ‘Making Money with Charles Payne’ that Microsoft has a strong impact on the S&P and the NASDAQ and argues that it can ‘carry stocks higher.’

Microsoft announced another round of job cuts this week, which comes after laying off 10,000 employees in January.

"Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement to FOX Business.

The tech giant did not specify how many employees would be impacted by the layoffs, who are reportedly in customer service, support and sales. GeekWire was first to report the news on Monday.

BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT NEARLY DOUBLES WHITE JOBLESSNESS AS OVERALL RATE FALLS

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

In this Oct. 26, 2016, photo, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses a Microsoft media event in New York. ((AP Photo/Richard Drew) / AP Newsroom)

A filing with the Washington state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system shows 276 layoffs in Redmond, where its headquarters is located, and Bellevue.

At the beginning of the year, Microsoft announced 10,000 global layoffs. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That move was "in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities," according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission

The corporation's fiscal year ended on June 30.

A logo marking the edge of the Microsoft corporate campus

A logo marking the edge of the Microsoft corporate campus in Redmond, Washington. ((Photo by Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As of that date, Microsoft said it had 221,000 employees globally and 122,000 in the U.S.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.