Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $977M after no tickets match winning numbers

The Mega Millions jackpot ballooned to an estimated $977 million after nobody won the grand prize in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 24, 46, 49, 62 and 66 with a Mega ball of 7. The Megaplier was 2X.

While nobody won the estimated $875 million jackpot Tuesday night, four players — one each in California, Florida, Texas and Virginia — matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday when players will attempt to win the estimated $977 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $461 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $977 million jackpot is the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game.