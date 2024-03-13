Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $792M after no tickets match winning numbers

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 2, 16, 31, 57 and 64 with a Mega ball of 24 and a 3X Megaplier

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $792 million after nobody won the grand prize in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 2, 16, 31, 57 and 64 with a Mega ball of 24. The Megaplier was 3X.

Nobody claimed the $735 million grand prize Tuesday night, but two players – one in Massachusetts and one in North Carolina – matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday when players will hope to win the grand prize, which carries a cash option of $381.8 million.

A pencil and Mega Millions lottery tickets

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 2, 16, 31, 57 and 64 with a Mega ball of 24. The Megaplier was 3X. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

Mega Million lottery ticket

Nobody claimed the $735 million grand prize Tuesday night, but two players – one in Massachusetts and one in North Carolina – matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on August 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

Mega Millions lottery ticket

"Mega Millions" lottery tickets are pictured on a counter as the prize passed $1.1 billion ahead of the January 10 multi-state lottery drawing at a ticket sales shop in Manhattan in New York City, Jan. 10, 2023.  (Reuters/Mike Segar / Reuters Photos)

The current $792 million jackpot is the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.