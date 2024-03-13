Mega Millions jackpot grows to $792M after no tickets match winning numbers

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $792 million after nobody won the grand prize in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 2, 16, 31, 57 and 64 with a Mega ball of 24. The Megaplier was 3X.

Nobody claimed the $735 million grand prize Tuesday night, but two players – one in Massachusetts and one in North Carolina – matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday when players will hope to win the grand prize, which carries a cash option of $381.8 million.

Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize .

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on August 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $792 million jackpot is the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game.