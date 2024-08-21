Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $527 million after no grand prize winner

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $527 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday were 5, 20, 26, 49 and 51 with a Mega ball of 24. The Megaplier was 4X.

Nobody won the estimated $498 million jackpot Tuesday night, but one player in Arizona matched all five white balls to win $1 million and another player in Delaware matched all five white balls and had the optional Megaplier to win $4 million.

$560 MILLION MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WON BY PLAYER IN ILLINOIS

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday when players will attempt to win the estimated $527 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $261.9 million. It would be the 13th largest prize if it is won.

Winners typically select the cash prize option over the Mega Millions annuity, which is distributed with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on June 4, when a player in Illinois matched all six numbers to take home the $560 million prize, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

$1M POWERBALL PRIZE CLAIMED IN MASSACHUSETTS WEEKS BEFORE TICKET'S EXPIRATION

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year, in marked contrast to 2023," Mega Millions stated in a press release. "By this time last year, the jackpot had already been hit eight times! To date in 2024, only two tickets have matched all six numbers – the June 4 win in Illinois, and one on March 26 in New Jersey for a whopping $1.128 billion prize."

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.