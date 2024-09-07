Mega Millions jackpot grows to $800 million after no grand prize winner

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $800 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday were 6, 23, 41, 59 and 63 with a Mega ball of 25. The Megaplier was 2X.

Nobody won the estimated $740 million jackpot Friday night, but five players — one each in California, Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire and Texas — matched all five white balls to win $1 million while another player in Ohio matched all five white balls and had the optional Megaplier to win $2 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will attempt to win the estimated $800 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $401.8 million.

It would be the seventh-largest prize if it is won on Tuesday.

Winners typically select the cash prize rather than the annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on June 4, when a player in Illinois matched all six numbers to take home the $552 million prize, which is the 10th-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.