Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $681 million after no grand prize winner

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $681 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday were 10, 17, 20, 24 and 54 with a Mega ball of 8. The Megaplier was 4X.

Nobody won the estimated $627 million jackpot Friday night, but one player in Florida matched all five white balls to win $1 million and another player in Wisconsin matched all five white balls and had the optional Megaplier to win $4 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will attempt to win the estimated $681 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $336.1 million. It would be the seventh-largest prize if it is won on Tuesday.

Winners typically select the cash prize rather than the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on June 4, when a player in Illinois matched all six numbers to take home the $552 million prize, which is the 10th-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.