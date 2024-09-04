Mega Millions jackpot rises to $740 million after no grand prize winner

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $740 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were 12, 41, 43, 52 and 55 with a Mega ball of 9. The Megaplier was 4X.

Nobody won the estimated $681 million jackpot Tuesday night, but a player in Kansas and another in Michigan matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

MEGA MILLIONS BALLOONS TO $681 MILLION AFTER NO GRAND PRIZE WINNER

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday when players will attempt to win the estimated $740 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $366.3 million. It would be the seventh-largest prize if it is won on Friday.

Winners have the option to select the cash prize rather than the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS FOR TUESDAY JACKPOT OF $582 MILLION

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on June 4, when a player in Illinois matched all six numbers to take home the $552 million prize, which is the 10th-largest jackpot in the game's history.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.