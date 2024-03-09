Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $735M after no grand prize winner

The winning numbers drawn for Friday night's $687 million drawing were 19, 20, 22, 47 and 58 with a Mega ball of 1 and a 3X Megaplier

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $735 million after no ticket matched the winning numbers during Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 19, 20, 22, 47 and 58 with a Mega ball of 1. The Megaplier was 3X.

Nobody claimed the $687 million grand prize Friday night, but two players – one in Georgia and one in Texas – matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

A pencil and Mega Millions lottery tickets

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $735 million after no ticket matched the winning numbers during Friday night's drawing. ((Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will hope to win the estimated $735 million jackpot, which carries a cash option of $356.7 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on August 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $735 million jackpot is the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.