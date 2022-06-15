May retail sales unexpectedly decline as consumers confront sizzling hot inflation
Economists expected retail sales to rise modestly in May, despite sky-high inflation
U.S. consumers unexpectedly pulled back on spending in May as they confronted the hottest inflation in four decades.
Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a basket of goods ranging from cars to food and gasoline, fell 0.3% in May from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to rise 0.2%. It marked a noted slowdown from the gain of 0.7% gain in April.