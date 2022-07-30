Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois in $1.28B jackpot

A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night.

The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The $1.28 billion Mega Millions prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years.

HERE ARE FRIDAY'S MEGA MILLIONS WINNING NUMBERS

Most winners opt for the cash option, which was an estimated $747.2 million.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

There had been 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since then.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The odds of winning a $1 million prize – when the ticket matches the five white balls – are 1 in 12,607,306.

The Mega Millions website also shows 26 total winners of that prize and six Megaplier winners, receiving a prize of $2 million.

The Mega Millions website says the next jackpot is set at $20 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Mega Millions lottery game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.