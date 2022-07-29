Here are Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers

The Mega Millions jackpot - for an estimated $1.28 billion, the third largest U.S. lottery prize in history - was drawn Friday night.

The winning numbers were: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

The Mega Millions jackpot started building four months ago but has surged since it crossed the $1 billion milestone Tuesday. It is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SURGES TO $1.28B, BUT STILL NOT THE BIGGEST IN US HISTORY

A potential winner matching all six balls will receive a cash value of $747.2 million

No one took the top prize home when numbers were drawn Tuesday, although there were other cash prize winners. One ticket in Virginia won $1 million for matching the five white balls.

Other winning tickets were found in Delaware, New Jersey and New York — each matched the five white balls and the Megaplier (which was 3X), taking home a $3 million prize each, according to the Mega Millions website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won four times this year so far, on January 28, March 8, April 12 and April 15, the website added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The record-setting haul is just shy of the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, which was $1.537 billion. It was won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The only U.S. lottery larger than the 2015 figure was a Powerball draw of $1.586 billion in January 2016.