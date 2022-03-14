Lyft follows Uber in adding fuel surcharge due to high gas prices

Rideshare company Lyft has joined competitor Uber in announcing it will soon be charging customers a fuel surcharge to ease the pain of high gas prices on its drivers.

"We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community," Lyft said in a statement to FOX Business.

"Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers," statement went on to say, adding, "We’ll share more details shortly."

Uber made the same move last week, announcing that the cost of each Uber trip would be going up either 45 cents or 55 cents, and each Uber Eats order would increase by 35 cents or 45 cents depending on location.

Gas prices gradually rose over the past year before surging to record heights following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

According to Reuters, rideshare drivers have taken to social media complaining about the soaring price of gas and questioning whether it still made sense to continue working at their gigs.