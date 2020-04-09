Kudlow hopeful coronavirus-sidelined economy will reopen in 4-8 weeks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration wants to open the economy soon so America can start on the road to recovery after so many businesses shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let us hope we can reopen this economy in the next four to eight weeks," Kudlow told FOX Business' Charles Payne during the "America Works Together" virtual town hall on Thursday.

Kudlow said the administration is working on a plan to do that on a "rolling basis."

500,000 CORONAVIRUS SMALL BUSINESS LOANS APPROVED SO FAR, KUDLOW SAYS

This echoes what President Trump mentioned on Wednesday during the White House's daily coronavirus task force briefing that he was hesitant to give an exact reopening timeline for fear of going back to work too soon and causing another flare-up of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS CHECKS COULD BE DISTRIBUTED TO SOME AMERICANS TODAY

"We could do it in phases; we could go to some areas ... much less affected than others, but it would be nice to be able to open with a big bang and open up our country or certainly most of our country," Trump expressed during the briefing. "And I think we're going to do that soon. "

Trump did mention he felt the country was "ahead of schedule."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I think we will be sooner rather than later, but we'll be sitting down with the professionals, we'll be sitting down with many different people to make a determination, and those meetings will start taking place fairly soon," Trump said.

Trump insisted he wouldn't reopen the country until the professionals gave him the go-ahead.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE