Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Kudlow hopeful coronavirus-sidelined economy will reopen in 4-8 weeks

White House economic adviser says Trump administration working toward that goal

By FOXBusiness
close
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow breaks down the process for applying for small business loans.video

Larry Kudlow answers small business owners' questions about SBA loans

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow breaks down the process for applying for small business loans.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration wants to open the economy soon so America can start on the road to recovery after so many businesses shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let us hope we can reopen this economy in the next four to eight weeks," Kudlow told FOX Business' Charles Payne during the "America Works Together" virtual town hall on Thursday.

Kudlow said the administration is working on a plan to do that on a "rolling basis."

500,000 CORONAVIRUS SMALL BUSINESS LOANS APPROVED SO FAR, KUDLOW SAYS

This echoes what President Trump mentioned on Wednesday during the White House's daily coronavirus task force briefing that he was hesitant to give an exact reopening timeline for fear of going back to work too soon and causing another flare-up of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS CHECKS COULD BE DISTRIBUTED TO SOME AMERICANS TODAY

"We could do it in phases; we could go to some areas ... much less affected than others, but it would be nice to be able to open with a big bang and open up our country or certainly most of our country," Trump expressed during the briefing. "And I think we're going to do that soon. "

President Trump says businesses could reopen in phases to ensure coronavirus doesn't spread in certain areas. Video

Trump did mention he felt the country was "ahead of schedule."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I think we will be sooner rather than later, but we'll be sitting down with the professionals, we'll be sitting down with many different people to make a determination, and those meetings will start taking place fairly soon," Trump said.

Trump insisted he wouldn't reopen the country until the professionals gave him the go-ahead.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE