FOX Business hosts 'America Works Together' virtual town hall

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has taken a human and economic toll on the country. As we prepare to emerge from the crisis FOX Business Network will host America Works Together, a virtual town hall in which audience members are invited to submit questions.

Continue Reading Below

Written and video questions for consideration can be submitted at investedinyou@foxbusiness.com.

The one-hour special, which will air Thursday, April 9 at 2 p.m. ET, will be hosted by Making Money host Charles Payne.

STIMULUS CHECKS ARE COMING: SOME DOS AND DON'TS

White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow will be on hand for an extensive interview to discuss the current stimulus bills and what may lie ahead. He'll answer viewer questions surrounding the impact on small businesses as well as rising unemployment and what's ahead when the nation's economy opens again for business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Payne will also be joined by a panel of financial experts including FOX Business contributor Brian Brenberg, Small Business Advisor Gene Marks and UBS Financial Advisor Tracy Byrnes to discuss the economic impact and growing financial concerns of individuals and small business owners during the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, all audience members will join the broadcast through remote video conferences.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS