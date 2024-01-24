Knott's Berry Farm, 100-year-old jam and cookie brand, is discontinued in stores

Consumers will no longer be able to purchase Knott's Berry Farm branded jams, jellies, preserves and cookies at grocery stores.

"Knott's Berry Farm® brand has been discontinued and is no longer being sold," a message on Knott's Berry Farm Foods website, operated by the J.M. Smucker Company, reads.

The theme park of the same name in Buena Park, California, is owned by Cedar Fair. An online Knott's Berry Farm marketplace still exists, where people can purchase favorites trademarked under "Berry Market."

Knott's famous shortbread cookies with jam centers can be purchased at the park itself, FOX 11 reports.

SIX FLAGS, CEDAR FAIR ANNOUNCE $8B MERGER TO CREATE TOP THEME PARK OPERATOR

"The decision to discontinue our Knott’s Berry Farm products is in alignment with our strategy to continuously evaluate our portfolio and ensure we are dedicating resources to the areas with the greatest growth potential," the J.M. Smucker Company told FOX Business in a statement. "We appreciate the fans of the brand and look forward to continuing to serve them through our other offerings."

Knott's history goes back to the 1920s, when Walter and Cordelia Knott arrived to farm 20 acres of land, according to its website. A berry stand and Mrs. Knott's Chicken dinner restaurant followed. In 1940, Walter Knott began building a Ghost Town to entertain hungry guests lining up, and the theme park followed.

FLORIDA WOMAN SUES SEAWORLD, ALLEGES FALLEN PALM TREE BRANCH AT WEDDING CAUSED CONCUSSION

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Knott's brand was partially sold to Conagra in 1995 prior to ending up under J.M. Smucker Company ownership in 1998.

One Knott's Berry Farm brand jam, seedless raspberry, is still available to purchase in a 16-ounce jar on the J.M. Smucker Company's website at the time of this story's publication.