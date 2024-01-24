Expand / Collapse search
Published

Knott's Berry Farm, 100-year-old jam and cookie brand, is discontinued in stores

Knott's Berry Farm brand is gone from grocery stores, but favorites can still be found

J.M. Smucker CEO Mark Smucker tells ‘The Claman Countdown’ that they are passing on the cost savings to their customers. video

Some input costs beginning to ease, says J.M. Smucker CEO

J.M. Smucker CEO Mark Smucker tells ‘The Claman Countdown’ that they are passing on the cost savings to their customers.

Consumers will no longer be able to purchase Knott's Berry Farm branded jams, jellies, preserves and cookies at grocery stores. 

"Knott's Berry Farm® brand has been discontinued and is no longer being sold," a message on Knott's Berry Farm Foods website, operated by the J.M. Smucker Company, reads.

The theme park of the same name in Buena Park, California, is owned by Cedar Fair. An online Knott's Berry Farm marketplace still exists, where people can purchase favorites trademarked under "Berry Market."

Knott's famous shortbread cookies with jam centers can be purchased at the park itself, FOX 11 reports.

Knotts pie

The boysenberry pie à la mode at Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. (Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The decision to discontinue our Knott’s Berry Farm products is in alignment with our strategy to continuously evaluate our portfolio and ensure we are dedicating resources to the areas with the greatest growth potential," the J.M. Smucker Company told FOX Business in a statement. "We appreciate the fans of the brand and look forward to continuing to serve them through our other offerings."

Knott's history goes back to the 1920s, when Walter and Cordelia Knott arrived to farm 20 acres of land, according to its website. A berry stand and Mrs. Knott's Chicken dinner restaurant followed. In 1940, Walter Knott began building a Ghost Town to entertain hungry guests lining up, and the theme park followed. 

Knotts Berry Farm skyline view

Knott's Berry Farm skyline view. The grocery store brand has been discontinued by J.M. Smucker Company. (iStock / iStock)

Knotts front entrance

Knott's Berry Farm theme park, owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., in Buena Park, California, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Knott's brand was partially sold to Conagra in 1995 prior to ending up under J.M. Smucker Company ownership in 1998. 

One Knott's Berry Farm brand jam, seedless raspberry, is still available to purchase in a 16-ounce jar on the J.M. Smucker Company's website at the time of this story's publication.  