Florida woman sues SeaWorld, alleges fallen palm tree branch at wedding caused concussion

The woman heard a 'crack' before the branch allegedly came falling down on her

A woman in Florida filed a lawsuit against SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, claiming that she suffered a concussion after a palm tree branch fell on her during a wedding at the venue.

Donna Montesanti was attending a wedding at Discovery Cove — a theme park operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment — on Nov. 17, when the incident happened, according to the lawsuit. Just before Montesanti was about to make a toast, she took a step, heard a "crack" and a "large branch broke loose from a palm tree about 50 feet above," according to the lawsuit obtained by FOX 35.

The lawsuit claims that the branch hit her on the head, neck and shoulders, which caused a concussion, as well as permanent injuries.

"It is well known in Florida that royal palm trees must be routinely maintained and cut, or they will shed themselves, causing very dangerous falls onto people below," the lawsuit stated.

Emtrance sign to SeaWorld

The entrance to SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Montesanti alleges that she suffered "disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience…bodily and terminal injury," as well as physical and mental pain, among other injuries, and is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

The lawsuit alleges that the park didn't properly maintain the area nor warn about potentially dangerous conditions.

According to the park's website, packages for weddings start at nearly $4,000.

SeaWorld did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.