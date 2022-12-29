Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's, Beyond Meat introduce the Double McPlant

Fast-food chain previously made single patty McPlant Burger widely available in U.K., Ireland

McDonald’s is expanding its plant-based sandwich offerings in the U.K. and Ireland next week, the fast-food chain announced Thursday.

In a press release, the fast-food chain unveiled its upcoming addition of the Double McPlant, a burger featuring a pair of plant-based Beyond Meat patties, to menus at all of its U.K. and Ireland locations. Customers will be able to order the new vegan-certified item starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to the press release.

McDonald’s said it is "cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches, using dedicated utensils." The new burger will cost £4.89 by itself, while the Double McPlant meal will have a £6.49 price tag, according to the release.

McDonald's restaurant in Virginia

A McDonald's restaurant is seen in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2022. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts / Reuters Photos)

The Double McPlant will be served with toppings similar to those of other burger options on McDonald’s menu — with some vegan changes. It will have a vegan sesame bun, vegan cheese "that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices" and "the ultimate vegan sandwich sauce," in addition to mustard, ketchup, onion, pickles, lettuce and tomato, the company said.

Ethan Brown, center, CEO of Beyond Meat, attends the opening bell ceremony with guests to celebrate the company's IPO at Nasdaq in New York on May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Its rollout will come roughly a year after the fast-food chain made its McPlant Burger featuring a single Beyond Meat patty widely available in the U.K. and Ireland. It had previously tested that item there last year.

McDonald's confirmed to FOX Business that its U.K. and Ireland business vertical is the latest to adopt the new McPlant Burger. (McDonald's/File)

Other markets have also tested the McPlant in the past, as previously reported by FOX Business.   

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food chain Beyond Meat has partnered with on menu items. For example, it collaborated with Panda Express to create Beyond The Original Orange Chicken. It also created a Beyond Carne Asada Steak for Taco Bell.

