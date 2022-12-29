McDonald's, Beyond Meat introduce the Double McPlant

McDonald’s is expanding its plant-based sandwich offerings in the U.K. and Ireland next week, the fast-food chain announced Thursday.

In a press release, the fast-food chain unveiled its upcoming addition of the Double McPlant, a burger featuring a pair of plant-based Beyond Meat patties, to menus at all of its U.K. and Ireland locations. Customers will be able to order the new vegan-certified item starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to the press release.

McDonald’s said it is "cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches, using dedicated utensils." The new burger will cost £4.89 by itself, while the Double McPlant meal will have a £6.49 price tag, according to the release.

The Double McPlant will be served with toppings similar to those of other burger options on McDonald’s menu — with some vegan changes. It will have a vegan sesame bun, vegan cheese "that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices" and "the ultimate vegan sandwich sauce," in addition to mustard, ketchup, onion, pickles, lettuce and tomato, the company said.

Its rollout will come roughly a year after the fast-food chain made its McPlant Burger featuring a single Beyond Meat patty widely available in the U.K. and Ireland. It had previously tested that item there last year.

Other markets have also tested the McPlant in the past, as previously reported by FOX Business.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food chain Beyond Meat has partnered with on menu items. For example, it collaborated with Panda Express to create Beyond The Original Orange Chicken. It also created a Beyond Carne Asada Steak for Taco Bell.

