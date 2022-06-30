Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Key Fed GDP tracker turns negative, signaling recession is here

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimates -1.0% growth for Q2

close
Envestnet co-CIO Dana D'Auria reveals what she is telling her clients about investing in a rising rate environment on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Fed wants to accept recession to cut back on inflation: Expert

Envestnet co-CIO Dana D'Auria reveals what she is telling her clients about investing in a rising rate environment on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Federal Reserve's key real-time model for tracking U.S. economic activity has turned negative, signaling that the nation could already have entered a recession.

The GDPNow gauge, a widely watched measurement from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, indicated Thursday that real gross domestic product shrank by 1.0% in the second quarter from April through June.

While the official advance estimate of Q2 performance will not be released for another month, this preliminary reading shows the second quarter in a row of negative growth in the economy after GDP contracted 1.6% in Q1.

CONSUMER'S DRIVE TO KEEP ‘MARCHING FORWARD’ WILL SOON BE ‘QUITE DIFFICULT’: FMR ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR

If further readings confirm that the economy did, indeed, shrink in Q2, the technical criteria for a recession – which is defined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth – will be met. However, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is the authority that makes the official determination.

stock broker on New York Stock Exchange

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, the United States, June 16, 2022.  (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Economists expect some economic slowdown from the interest rate hikes that the Fed implemented as it attempts to rein in inflation, which hit a four-decade high in May.

SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT: GETTING INFLATION DOWN IS ‘NUMBER ONE PRIORITY’

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that there was some risk that policymakers might go too far in slowing economic growth, but that failing to bring inflation to heel represents a greater risk.

Jerome Powell Fed

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The GDPNow tracker already signaled earlier this month that the economy was headed for imminent recession, when it showed two weeks ago that economic growth in the spring fell flat to 0%.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.