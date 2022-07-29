Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky bourbon distillery investing $400 million in expansion, adding 50 jobs

Beam Suntory bourbon brands include Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Booker's, Legent, Baker's, Basil Hayden, and Knob Creek

Spirits maker Beam Suntory is investing $400 million to expand a bourbon distillery in central Kentucky and will create 50 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

The expansion is at James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s Booker Noe Distillery in Boston in Nelson County, Beshear's office said Thursday.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval Thursday to a 15-year agreement that can provide up to $3 million in tax incentives. The company was also approved for up to $550,000 in other tax incentives, the governor's office said.

James B. Beam Distilling Co. is based in Clermont. Beam Suntory was formed in 2014 after Japan-based Suntory Holdings acquired the company.

Beam Suntory bourbon brands include Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Booker’s, Legent, Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Baker’s.