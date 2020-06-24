Expand / Collapse search
Jim Beam to bring back ‘Old Tub’ bourbon for limited time

Bourbon whiskey company Jim Beam is rereleasing its limited-edition beverage

The James B. Beam Distilling Company is rereleasing its 100-proof bonded bourbon Old Tub for a limited time starting in late June.

TARIFFS HIT AMERICAN WHISKEY PRODUCERS HARD IN EUROPE

Jim Beam’s strong beverage is distilled without a chill filtration, the same way its original recipe did. According to the company, skipping this process “forces the liquid through a dense filter to remove fatty acids during distillation” and bonds the bourbon.

This results in a full-bodied flavor with oak, grain and warm caramel-tasting notes.

THE GODFATHER OF TENNESSEE WHISKEY AND THE POWERHOUSE CEO BEHIND THE COMPANY

"We're taking bourbon lovers back in time and making a delicious bourbon true to the way my ancestors intended over 140 years ago, when Old Tub was first crafted," said Fred Noe, a seventh-generation master distiller, in a statement. "I'm excited to share this one-of-a-kind liquid with our fans and provide a bit of authenticity and nostalgia as we head towards another 225 years in the bourbon industry."

The bourbon retails for $22.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle and will be available at select retailers for a limited time.

Jim Beam says customers can drink Old Tub by itself or in a cocktail like an Old Fashioned or Brown Derby.

The company has been distilling bourbon in Bardstown, Kentucky, for over 140 years.

