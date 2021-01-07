Jim Beam tells drinkers to take a break from beer

Everyone needs a change from time to time.

Continue Reading Below

For many drinkers, there’s nothing more refreshing than a nice cold beer. One liquor maker, however, is hoping to break people out of the habit of just going straight to beer when they need to unwind.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jim Beam is launching a new marketing campaign that asks beer drinkers to take a break from beer. According to a press release, the campaign kicks off in early January and is dubbed “Need a Break From Beer.”

The company isn’t just asking drinkers to change up their drinks, either. Jim Beam is promoting the Jim Beam Highball as a specific alternative to beer. The cocktail is simply just a combination of Jim Beam Bourbon, ice and ginger ale.

“With the launch of 'Need a Break From Beer,' we're taking a widely enjoyed cocktail that's been trending for years and finally shining the national spotlight on it," said Jessica Spence, president of brands at Beam Suntory. "We know drinkers are getting bored with beer and are looking for new alternatives. The Jim Beam Highball is incredibly easy to mix and perfect for enjoyment while at home or in bars when the time is right.”

The company will also be launching “Beam Gardens” later in the year, which will reportedly serve as “a playful alternative to traditional beer gardens.” According to the press release, the pop-up locations will serve the cocktails on tap.

NYC BRINGS BACK RESTAURANT WEEK WITH CARRYOUT ONLY

Beer companies aren’t just going to let beer drinkers slip away, however.

While January may be a month when people focus on their resolutions, which may include drinking less and eating healthier, one beer company is hoping that people cheat a little bit.

Fox News previously reported that Hamm’s, a Minnesota-based beer brand that bills itself as "the beer … refreshing," is offering a chance to win one of 50 "broken-resolution preparedness kits" for when we inevitably break our New Year’s promises to ourselves.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Hammergency Kits, as they’re called, include a six-pack of Hamm’s beer (redeemable via a prepaid gift card) and 5 pounds of "restaurant quality" bacon, all contained within a Hamm’s-branded cooler. Sweatpants are noticeably absent from the kit, though they still seem wholly appropriate for binging on bacon and beer.

The contest is open until Jan. 13.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.