Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOOD

Kansas City-based cheese company issues voluntary recall after potential listeria contamination

Paris Brothers, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for several of its cheeses that were sold in multiple states over listeria concerns

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Kansas City-based cheese company Paris Brothers, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of several cheese products after it was discovered that they could be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food and Drug Administration states that the recall affects cheeses produced on May 4, 5, and 6 and contains the lot codes of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022.

According to the FDA, the recall affects the following products.

  • Cottonwood River Cheddar
  • D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
  • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
  • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Colby Jack
  • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
  • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

The products were distributed in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, as well as one store in Mississippi and one in Florida.

HYUNDAI RECALLS 239K VEHICLES DUE TO EXPLODING SEAT BELT COMPONENT

Cheese Labels

Kansas City-based cheese company Paris Brothers, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of several cheese products after it was discovered that they could be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes. (FDA / Fox News)

Listeria can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA.

Healthy individuals can experience a severe headache, high fever, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea as a result of the infection.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported.

Individuals who purchased the affected product can return it to the store where it was bought for a refund.