Hyundai recalls 239K vehicles due to exploding seat belt component

Hyundai is recalling 239,000 vehicles due to an exploding seatbelt pretensioner, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday.

The impacted vehicles include Hyundai Accents manufactured between 2019 and 2022; Elantras manufactured from 2021-2023, and Elantra HEVs manufactured between 2021 and 2022, according to the NHTSA. Owners of impacted vehicles are expected to receive notification letters by July 15.

"An exploding seat belt pretensioner can project metal fragments into vehicle, strike vehicle occupants, and result in injury," the NHTSA wrote of the malfunction.

The recall comes roughly three months after Hyundai and Kia announced the recall of 485,000 vehicles in February. The pair of Korean automakers warned customers to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles due to a spontaneous fire risk.

There were 11 fires associated with the recall reported in the U.S., though there were no injuries. Investigators say the fires were caused by a short circuit in the vehicles' anti-lock breaking systems.